WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Trading Up 6.8 %

WidePoint stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.18. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $2.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%.

Institutional Trading of WidePoint

About WidePoint

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in WidePoint in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WidePoint by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Featured Articles

