Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Bought by Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,084 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,356 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Wintrust Financial worth $9,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTFC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.85. 135,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,079. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.21. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.48 and a 1-year high of $97.81.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38. The business had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.16 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 22.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

