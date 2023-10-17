Wolf Group Capital Advisors Cuts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lessened its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,610 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,742,992,000 after buying an additional 10,564,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after buying an additional 1,742,108 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,218,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,190,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,169 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $902,309,000 after acquiring an additional 47,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,631 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $142.83. 1,114,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,415,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.49. The firm has a market cap of $168.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

