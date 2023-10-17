Wolf Group Capital Advisors Cuts Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.73.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

FDS traded up $5.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $452.96. The stock had a trading volume of 59,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,537. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.61. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,404.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total value of $1,294,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total value of $802,954.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,627.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,805 shares of company stock worth $6,020,524. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.