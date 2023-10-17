Wolf Group Capital Advisors Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.2% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

EFA stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $69.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,647,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,852,406. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.22 and a 12-month high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

