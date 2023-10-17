Wolf Group Capital Advisors Decreases Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Sysco were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 166.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Sysco by 54.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.89. The company had a trading volume of 619,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,588. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $87.41.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SYY. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.55.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

