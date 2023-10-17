Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $1.31 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 63.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 271,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,607,000 after acquiring an additional 105,031 shares during the period. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 42,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 20,734 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 677,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,355,000 after acquiring an additional 62,119 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,754,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,481,117. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.36 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.26.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

