Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $1.43 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,751 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,986,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,998,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,117 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,229,000 after buying an additional 4,365,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,302,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $693,747,000 after acquiring an additional 227,602 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,459,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,165,000 after acquiring an additional 407,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,489,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE:BK traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $43.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,164,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,094,225. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average is $43.61. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

