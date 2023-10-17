Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $1.72 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 577.1% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 30,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,014,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 227,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 10.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,569. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,918 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.14.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:PH traded up $8.89 on Tuesday, reaching $405.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,524. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $401.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.77. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $258.89 and a 1-year high of $428.16.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 37.00%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

