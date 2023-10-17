Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $1.83 Million Holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned 0.92% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000.

Get First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FCTR traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $24.57. 26,150 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average is $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $135.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04.

About First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.