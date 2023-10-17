Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $3.32 Million Holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the period. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF comprises about 1.7% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned about 0.54% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 66,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:QAI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.09. The company had a trading volume of 17,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,541. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.79. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a one year low of $26.94 and a one year high of $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Company Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

