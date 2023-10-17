Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $5.78 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up about 2.9% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.82. 135,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,289. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.01. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $117.10 and a one year high of $165.41.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

