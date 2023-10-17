Wolf Group Capital Advisors Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Members Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,454,000 after buying an additional 117,764 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,709,000 after acquiring an additional 33,319 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VTV stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.52. 866,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.85 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.