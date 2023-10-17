Wolf Group Capital Advisors Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 1.1% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,374,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,593,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,863. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.28. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.57 and a fifty-two week high of $99.53.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

