Wolf Group Capital Advisors Lowers Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors decreased its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,980,000 after buying an additional 2,514,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,229 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,573,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 196,221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,724,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,716,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,193,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,207,000 after buying an additional 605,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg acquired 3,012,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,006.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,012,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,006.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg purchased 3,012,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $25,000,006.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,012,049 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,006.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 25,828 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $835,794.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,221,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,525,021.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,882. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 2.5 %

CG traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $30.59. The company had a trading volume of 365,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,634. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $38.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.66.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $977.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.11%. Analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.89%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

