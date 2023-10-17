Wolf Group Capital Advisors Lowers Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,215 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Express by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after purchasing an additional 75,821 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.5% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 7.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $154.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,843. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.55. American Express has a 1 year low of $132.21 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

