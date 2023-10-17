Wolf Group Capital Advisors Purchases 1,835 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.48. 2,178,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,912,888. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.76 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.18. The firm has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

