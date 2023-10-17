Wolf Group Capital Advisors Purchases 2,033 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 100,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 77,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 247.7% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 204,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 145,846 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SHY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,832,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,254,086. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2091 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

