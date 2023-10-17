Wolf Group Capital Advisors Purchases 4,600 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up about 1.8% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,979,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,526,000 after acquiring an additional 226,814 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,710,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,462,000 after purchasing an additional 47,558 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,364,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,826,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,809,000 after buying an additional 15,209 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

RDVY stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.55. The company had a trading volume of 158,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,831. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $49.68.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Announces Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.2241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

