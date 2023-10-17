Wolf Group Capital Advisors Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,090,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137,228 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after buying an additional 6,335,053 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,202.4% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,543,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,451,000 after buying an additional 3,271,085 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.06. 1,394,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,234. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.95. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

