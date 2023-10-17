Wolf Group Capital Advisors Reduces Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors decreased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises about 1.1% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $6,088,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.55.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA traded up $5.16 on Tuesday, hitting $244.58. The stock had a trading volume of 360,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,646. The stock has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $178.32 and a one year high of $304.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.43.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

