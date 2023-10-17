Wolf Group Capital Advisors Sells 1,313 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth $4,262,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGRC traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.17. 11,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,233. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.40 and a 200-day moving average of $94.92. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $111.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $203.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.80 million. On average, analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Insider Transactions at McGrath RentCorp

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $44,113.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,770 shares in the company, valued at $489,354.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $44,113.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,354.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.72, for a total value of $257,363.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on McGrath RentCorp from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.