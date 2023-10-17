Wolf Group Capital Advisors Sells 1,430 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,831,000 after buying an additional 56,213 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.7% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 236,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,811,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.7% in the second quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 59,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.0% during the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FISV stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.58. 2,247,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.29. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

