Wolf Group Capital Advisors Sells 240 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned 0.71% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPEM. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 534,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 365,884 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,489,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,724.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 154,046 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 602.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 81,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 69,515 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,845,000.

NYSEARCA:JPEM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.54. The stock had a trading volume of 28,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,201. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $45.38 and a 12-month high of $53.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $292.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

