Wolf Group Capital Advisors Sells 274 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.6% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.9% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc boosted its position in Accenture by 1.0% in the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $309.20. The stock had a trading volume of 459,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,842. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $6,720,260. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.24.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

