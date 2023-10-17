Wolf Group Capital Advisors Sells 322 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lowered its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned about 0.06% of Group 1 Automotive worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 133.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total value of $219,028.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total transaction of $219,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $598,544.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,609 shares of company stock worth $3,310,468 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPI. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Shares of GPI traded up $6.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.03. 26,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.18 and a 52-week high of $277.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.44.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.08 by $0.65. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.00 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 44.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

