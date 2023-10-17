Wolf Group Capital Advisors Sells 475 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.02. 860,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,651. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.56.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. Argus boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.47.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

