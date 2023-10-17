Wolf Group Capital Advisors Sells 522 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Snap-on makes up approximately 1.5% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $208,645,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Stock Up 1.1 %

Snap-on stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.90. The stock had a trading volume of 44,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.67. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $201.80 and a 1-year high of $297.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.87.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SNA. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 24th. CL King began coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.17.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

