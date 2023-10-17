Wolf Group Capital Advisors Sells 553 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,977,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $149.54 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.35.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

