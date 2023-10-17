Wolf Group Capital Advisors Sells 590 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $447,931.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $443,028,498.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $447,931.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,028,498.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,609,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,383 shares of company stock worth $3,798,865. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.94. 633,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.92 and a 200 day moving average of $102.86. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.