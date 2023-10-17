Wolf Group Capital Advisors Sells 8,670 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

FNDF traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $33.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.12.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

