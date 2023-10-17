Wolf Group Capital Advisors Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $249,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded down $13.67 on Tuesday, hitting $888.90. 1,821,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,456,926. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $853.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $795.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $428.14 and a 52 week high of $925.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

