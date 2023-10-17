Wolf Group Capital Advisors Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned 0.52% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $11,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,313,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,798,000 after buying an additional 43,282 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 172,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 78,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 70,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 72,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.96. 195,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,621. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $36.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.91. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

