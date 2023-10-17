Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 640.67 ($7.83).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of LON:WKP opened at GBX 479.21 ($5.85) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £919.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,521.05, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 490.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 486.66. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of GBX 369.40 ($4.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 557.50 ($6.81).

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, managing five million sq. ft. of sustainable space with 76 core locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

