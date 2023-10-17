Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Bought by Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,007 shares during the period. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts accounts for 1.4% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $13,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,031,000 after purchasing an additional 927,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $63,560,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 35.9% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,214,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,277,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,663,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,604,000 after purchasing an additional 477,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,208,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after purchasing an additional 460,225 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WH. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 10.4 %

Shares of NYSE WH traded up $7.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.28. 1,545,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.94. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.69 and a 1 year high of $81.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

