Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 27,783 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,920,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

WH opened at $69.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.69 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

