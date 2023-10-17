Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Position Lifted by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,607 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies accounts for approximately 3.7% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Zebra Technologies worth $51,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 97.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anders Gustafsson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $238.89 per share, for a total transaction of $238,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,729,034.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $215.03. The company had a trading volume of 127,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,891. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $205.18 and a 52 week high of $351.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.32.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.63.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

