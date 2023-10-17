Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Lowered by Echo45 Advisors LLC

Echo45 Advisors LLC lessened its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,589,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,772,000 after buying an additional 27,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.33.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,930 shares of company stock worth $4,691,799. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.98. The stock had a trading volume of 399,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,904. The firm has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.79.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

