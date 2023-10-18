10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.65 and last traded at $39.92. 24,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 947,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.82.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.14). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 30.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $98,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,093 shares in the company, valued at $42,561,531.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $76,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,331.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $98,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,561,531.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,104 shares of company stock worth $1,325,398. 10.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in 10x Genomics by 476.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

