1,114 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Acquired by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $207.19. The company had a trading volume of 234,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,192. The firm has a market cap of $126.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNP

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.