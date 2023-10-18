115,546 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 115,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,808,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 800.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $341,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 170,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,128,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at $18,197,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $341,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 170,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,128,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,144,679 shares of company stock valued at $163,513,170 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.77.

Read Our Latest Report on ABNB

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $125.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.42. The company has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.