1834 Investment Advisors Co. Buys 493 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.66. 1,386,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,747,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

