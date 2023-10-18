1834 Investment Advisors Co. Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,119 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 55,599 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 7.8% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.06. 354,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,850,561. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.79. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

