1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 231 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,054,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,071,795,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 8,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 977.4% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $9.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $475.35. The stock had a trading volume of 167,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,462. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $470.61 and a 12 month high of $609.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $519.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.81. The company has a market cap of $183.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.51 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.13.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

