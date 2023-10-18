21,001 Shares in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.13% of NV5 Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NV5 Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,003,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,102,000 after buying an additional 14,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 837,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,712,000 after purchasing an additional 23,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 474,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 447,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVEE. StockNews.com began coverage on NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NV5 Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

NVEE stock opened at $107.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.02 and a 200-day moving average of $100.95. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.30 and a 12-month high of $154.97.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $222.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

