2,605 Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Bought by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter worth $682,000.

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $182,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.10.

NASDAQ ENTG traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.94. The company had a trading volume of 118,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,029. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.83. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.80 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

