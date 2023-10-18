2,689 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Acquired by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 466.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $774,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,505 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $315,239,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 98,557.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 985,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,553,000 after acquiring an additional 984,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,644 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

YUM stock opened at $119.44 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.70 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.41. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YUM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.28.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

