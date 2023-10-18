2,883 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,820 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,790,000 after buying an additional 1,789,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after buying an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,228,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,468,000 after acquiring an additional 241,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.5 %

MDLZ opened at $63.54 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.38 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.22.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

