3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Up 7.5%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.16. Approximately 1,783,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,679,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DDD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

3D Systems Trading Up 9.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $128.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.25 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in 3D Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,765,703 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $37,393,000 after purchasing an additional 139,036 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 206.1% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 147,110 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 99,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,728 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 12.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 68,800 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

