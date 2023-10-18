60,500 Shares in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Acquired by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.29% of Viad as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viad by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viad by 5.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,817,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,866,000 after buying an additional 86,382 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Viad by 5.6% during the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,395,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,087,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Viad by 1.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,340,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after buying an additional 20,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,298,000 after buying an additional 18,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Viad alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VVI shares. TheStreet raised Viad from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Viad in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Viad from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Viad from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viad in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Viad Stock Performance

Shares of Viad stock opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. Viad Corp has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $38.69. The company has a market cap of $545.80 million, a PE ratio of 108.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.73.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Viad had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $320.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viad Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.